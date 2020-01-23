Loopring [NEO] (LRN) Price Tops $0.0096 on Top Exchanges

Loopring [NEO] (CURRENCY:LRN) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 23rd. Loopring [NEO] has a market cap of $1.09 million and $1,058.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Loopring [NEO] has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar. One Loopring [NEO] token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000115 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinMex, Switcheo Network, Gate.io and IDAX.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002708 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $270.65 or 0.03239873 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011973 BTC.
- Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00203353 BTC.
- Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000702 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000196 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00029773 BTC.
- Neo (NEO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.51 or 0.00125807 BTC.
- COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.
- Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.
Loopring [NEO] Profile
Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 tokens. Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg. The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Loopring [NEO]’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol. Loopring [NEO]’s official website is loopring.org.
Buying and Selling Loopring [NEO]
Loopring [NEO] can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, Gate.io, CoinMex, Switcheo Network and DragonEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring [NEO] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loopring [NEO] using one of the exchanges listed above.
