Loopring [NEO] (LRN) Price Tops $0.0096 on Top Exchanges

Loopring [NEO] (CURRENCY:LRN) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 23rd. Loopring [NEO] has a market cap of $1.09 million and $1,058.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Loopring [NEO] has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar. One Loopring [NEO] token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000115 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinMex, Switcheo Network, Gate.io and IDAX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Loopring [NEO] Profile

Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 tokens. Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg. The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Loopring [NEO]’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol. Loopring [NEO]’s official website is loopring.org.

Buying and Selling Loopring [NEO]

Loopring [NEO] can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, Gate.io, CoinMex, Switcheo Network and DragonEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring [NEO] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loopring [NEO] using one of the exchanges listed above.

