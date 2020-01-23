LPL Financial (LPLA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect LPL Financial to post earnings of $1.65 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 10.07%. LPL Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. On average, analysts expect LPL Financial to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LPLA opened at $97.30 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.42. LPL Financial has a one year low of $67.11 and a one year high of $99.60.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LPLA shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on LPL Financial from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Wolfe Research set a $110.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. LPL Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.27.

In other LPL Financial news, Director George Burton White sold 20,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.30, for a total value of $1,910,886.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,569,957.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tracy Calder sold 13,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.60, for a total transaction of $1,207,379.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,089 shares in the company, valued at $740,952.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,024 shares of company stock valued at $7,963,444 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

