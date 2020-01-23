Lucia Wealth Services LLC Acquires 213 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Lucia Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,484 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 3.5% of Lucia Wealth Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Lucia Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 503 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 2,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 895 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 639 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,675.00 target price (up previously from $1,460.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,500.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,499.88.

GOOG opened at $1,488.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,025.00 and a 12 month high of $1,503.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,380.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,261.21. The stock has a market cap of $1,023.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.57 by ($2.45). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The firm had revenue of $40.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $13.06 EPS. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP David C. Drummond sold 28,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,266.89, for a total value of $36,017,682.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,031,163.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 73,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $3,655,221.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,674,700 shares of company stock valued at $336,637,779. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

