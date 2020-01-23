Lucia Wealth Services LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Lucia Wealth Services LLC lowered its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,554 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 482 shares during the quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Julex Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 106.2% in the third quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the third quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $2,772,543.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares in the company, valued at $5,627,789.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $23,968,980.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Home Depot from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective (down previously from $255.00) on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.65.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $231.84 on Thursday. Home Depot Inc has a 52-week low of $174.53 and a 52-week high of $239.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.01. The company has a market capitalization of $254.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 721.00% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.