Luckin Coffee Inc. (NYSE:LK) Stake Boosted by Quattro Financial Advisors LLC

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Luckin Coffee Inc. (NYSE:LK) by 74.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,416 shares during the quarter. Luckin Coffee accounts for about 1.1% of Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Luckin Coffee were worth $3,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LK. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Luckin Coffee during the second quarter worth $1,585,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Luckin Coffee in the second quarter valued at $97,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Luckin Coffee in the second quarter valued at $25,238,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Luckin Coffee in the second quarter valued at $1,924,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Luckin Coffee in the second quarter valued at $5,133,000.

Get Luckin Coffee alerts:

Shares of Luckin Coffee stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.06. 9,140,278 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,652,086. Luckin Coffee Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.71 and a twelve month high of $51.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.65.

Luckin Coffee (NYSE:LK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $215.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.84 million. Luckin Coffee’s revenue for the quarter was up 557.6% on a year-over-year basis.

LK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Luckin Coffee from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Luckin Coffee in a report on Thursday, November 14th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Luckin Coffee from $32.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Luckin Coffee from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Luckin Coffee presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.67.

About Luckin Coffee

Luckin Coffee Inc engages in the retail sale of freshly brewed drinks, and pre-made food and beverage items in the People's Republic of China. It offers freshly brewed drinks, including freshly brewed coffee and non-coffee drinks; and food and beverage items, such as light meals. The company operates pick-up stores, relax stores, and delivery kitchens under the Luckin brand, as well as Luckin mobile app, Weixin mini-program, and other third-party platforms that cover the customer purchase process.

See Also: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Luckin Coffee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luckin Coffee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.