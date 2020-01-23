LUNA Price Hits $0.21 (LUNA)

LUNA (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One LUNA coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00002364 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Bitrue, GOPAX and Upbit. LUNA has a total market cap of $59.04 million and $5.68 million worth of LUNA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, LUNA has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $260.48 or 0.03095039 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011879 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00203333 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000693 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00029277 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00125920 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

LUNA Profile

LUNA was first traded on September 10th, 2018. LUNA’s total supply is 995,859,074 coins and its circulating supply is 287,765,804 coins. LUNA’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LUNA is terra.money. LUNA’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.

LUNA Coin Trading

LUNA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: GOPAX, KuCoin, Bitrue, Upbit, Bittrex, GDAC and Coinone. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUNA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LUNA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LUNA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

