Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Given New C$9.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its price objective upped by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC upped their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$8.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.70 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$8.75 to C$9.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities upped their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$9.00 price objective on Lundin Mining and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$9.16.

TSE LUN traded down C$0.23 on Thursday, hitting C$7.26. 1,685,191 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,698,964. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$7.68 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.93. Lundin Mining has a twelve month low of C$5.46 and a twelve month high of C$8.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 53.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.80.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The mining company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$711.21 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lundin Mining will post 0.460592 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Mikael Schauman sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.90, for a total transaction of C$347,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$331,800. Also, Senior Officer Jinhee Magie sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.46, for a total value of C$149,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$753,460. Insiders have sold 108,000 shares of company stock valued at $799,960 over the last ninety days.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, and nickel, as well as gold, lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden, as well as 80% interest in the Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex located in Chile; and 24% interest in the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland.

