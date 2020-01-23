Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target Raised to C$11.00 at CIBC

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its target price upped by investment analysts at CIBC from C$8.00 to C$11.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 51.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on LUN. TD Securities increased their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$8.70 to C$8.60 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James set a C$9.00 price objective on Lundin Mining and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$8.75 to C$9.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.70 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lundin Mining presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$9.16.

Shares of TSE:LUN traded down C$0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$7.26. 1,685,191 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,698,964. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.80, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.38. Lundin Mining has a 52-week low of C$5.46 and a 52-week high of C$8.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.93. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion and a PE ratio of 53.78.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The mining company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$711.21 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lundin Mining will post 0.460592 EPS for the current year.

In other Lundin Mining news, Senior Officer Mikael Schauman sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.90, for a total transaction of C$347,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$331,800. Also, Senior Officer Jinhee Magie sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.46, for a total transaction of C$149,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,000 shares in the company, valued at C$753,460. Insiders have sold 108,000 shares of company stock worth $799,960 over the last three months.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, and nickel, as well as gold, lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden, as well as 80% interest in the Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex located in Chile; and 24% interest in the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland.

