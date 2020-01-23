LUXCoin (LUX) Price Hits $0.12 on Exchanges

LUXCoin (CURRENCY:LUX) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. One LUXCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001404 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, LUXCoin has traded down 21.5% against the US dollar. LUXCoin has a total market capitalization of $793,674.00 and approximately $9,750.00 worth of LUXCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded 42.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Argentum (ARG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded down 80.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

LUXCoin Profile

LUXCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on October 10th, 2017. LUXCoin’s total supply is 8,782,823 coins and its circulating supply is 6,782,823 coins. The Reddit community for LUXCoin is /r/LUXCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for LUXCoin is luxcore.io. LUXCoin’s official Twitter account is @lux_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LUXCoin

LUXCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUXCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LUXCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LUXCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

