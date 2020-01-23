Lympo Price Reaches $0.0028 on Exchanges (LYM)

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. One Lympo token can currently be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges including Ethfinex, Gate.io, Kucoin and IDEX. Lympo has a market capitalization of $2.31 million and approximately $61,354.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Lympo has traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Lympo Token Profile

Lympo’s genesis date was December 27th, 2017. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 tokens. Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lympo is lympo.io. The official message board for Lympo is medium.com/@lympo.io. The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO.

Buying and Selling Lympo

Lympo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, HADAX, Cobinhood, IDEX, Ethfinex, Gate.io, Allbit and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lympo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lympo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

