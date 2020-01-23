M.D.C. (MDC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $750.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.23 million. M.D.C. had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect M.D.C. to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MDC stock opened at $43.59 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.51. M.D.C. has a 52 week low of $27.13 and a 52 week high of $46.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 9.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cfra upgraded M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine lowered M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zelman & Associates cut M.D.C. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. M.D.C. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

