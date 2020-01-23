Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) Position Decreased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) by 43.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,623 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of M. Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 114.9% during the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 23,761,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,260,000 after purchasing an additional 12,705,052 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Macy’s by 764.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,362,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,713,000 after buying an additional 2,089,343 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Macy’s during the second quarter valued at about $24,810,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Macy’s by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,631,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,361,000 after buying an additional 558,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Macy’s by 145.8% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 891,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,134,000 after buying an additional 528,902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Macy's alerts:

NYSE M opened at $17.15 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.65. Macy’s Inc has a 52-week low of $14.11 and a 52-week high of $26.48.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Macy’s Inc will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.3775 dividend. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.80%. This is a positive change from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is 36.12%.

A number of analysts have commented on M shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Macy’s from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Macy’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.02.

Macy’s Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding M? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M).

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.