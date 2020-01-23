Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Expected to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.25 Per Share

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) – Stock analysts at US Capital Advisors lifted their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report issued on Tuesday, January 21st. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.22. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Magellan Midstream Partners’ FY2020 earnings at $4.97 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Sunday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research raised Magellan Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays raised Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Magellan Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Shares of MMP stock opened at $64.23 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.05. The stock has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.71. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $56.75 and a 1 year high of $67.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $656.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.05 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 38.78% and a net margin of 36.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $1.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.40%. This is an increase from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 96.00%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 5.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,670,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $362,892,000 after purchasing an additional 283,790 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 5.1% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 5,231,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $346,699,000 after acquiring an additional 254,700 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 24.4% during the third quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 3,243,127 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $214,922,000 after acquiring an additional 635,252 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,275,757 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $145,647,000 after acquiring an additional 28,865 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,055,419 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $67,547,000 after acquiring an additional 13,518 shares during the period. 63.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

