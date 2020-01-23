Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.17 per share for the quarter. Magellan Midstream Partners has set its Q4 guidance at $1.13 EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $656.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.05 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 38.78% and a net margin of 36.75%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Magellan Midstream Partners to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE MMP opened at $64.23 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.71. Magellan Midstream Partners has a one year low of $56.75 and a one year high of $67.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $1.0275 dividend. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.40%. This is a positive change from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.00%.

MMP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $70.00 target price on Magellan Midstream Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

