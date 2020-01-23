Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Given Daily News Sentiment Score of -2.10

Media coverage about Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) has trended negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Main Street Capital earned a media sentiment score of -2.10 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the news articles that may have impacted Main Street Capital’s ranking:

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MAIN. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Main Street Capital in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James downgraded Main Street Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Main Street Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Shares of MAIN traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.54. 162,257 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,946. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.91. Main Street Capital has a 1 year low of $36.35 and a 1 year high of $45.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.01). Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 50.85%. The company had revenue of $60.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Main Street Capital will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is 94.62%.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.