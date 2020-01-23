Maincoin (MNC) Market Cap Hits $576,492.00

Maincoin (CURRENCY:MNC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 23rd. Maincoin has a market capitalization of $576,492.00 and $6,795.00 worth of Maincoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maincoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, P2PB2B, Livecoin and BTC-Alpha. Over the last seven days, Maincoin has traded down 7.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Maincoin alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00037180 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $471.67 or 0.05625074 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00026536 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00127843 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00032983 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00011813 BTC.

Maincoin Token Profile

Maincoin (MNC) is a token. It was first traded on November 1st, 2018. Maincoin’s total supply is 374,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 287,335,698 tokens. The official website for Maincoin is maincoin.money. Maincoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maincoin is /r/MainCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Maincoin

Maincoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Livecoin, P2PB2B, BTC-Alpha and Sistemkoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maincoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maincoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maincoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maincoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maincoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.