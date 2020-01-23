Maker (MKR) Market Capitalization Achieves $453.34 Million

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. One Maker token can currently be bought for $458.54 or 0.05474510 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, Switcheo Network, OasisDEX and CoinMex. In the last seven days, Maker has traded 12.1% lower against the dollar. Maker has a market cap of $453.34 million and approximately $3.43 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Maker alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00036719 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000553 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00026493 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00128145 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00032527 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00011751 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001285 BTC.

About Maker

Maker is a token. It was first traded on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 988,663 tokens. The official website for Maker is makerdao.com. Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO.

Maker Token Trading

Maker can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, OasisDEX, OKEx, IDEX, CoinMex, Switcheo Network, Kucoin, Bibox, Radar Relay, Ethfinex, DDEX, BitMart, Kyber Network, Gate.io, GOPAX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.