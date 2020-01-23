Makita (MKTAY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th.

Shares of Makita stock opened at $36.91 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 0.82. Makita has a 12 month low of $27.47 and a 12 month high of $38.13.

Get Makita alerts:

MKTAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Makita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Makita from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th.

About Makita

Makita Corporation engages in the manufacture and wholesale of electric power tools, woodworking machines, pneumatic tools, and gardening and household equipment. The company operates through Japan Group, Europe Group, North America Group, Asia Group, and Other Regions Group segments. It offers cordless, drilling/fastening, impact drilling/demolition, grinding/sandling, sawing, planning/routering, pneumatic, outdoor power, and dust extraction/other equipment, as well as accessories; and cutting equipment for new materials, masonry, and metals.

Recommended Story: Understanding Analyst Recommendations



Receive News & Ratings for Makita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Makita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.