Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $94.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

NASDAQ:MANH opened at $85.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.60 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.42. Manhattan Associates has a twelve month low of $46.66 and a twelve month high of $89.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $162.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.64 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 63.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MANH. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 332 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates during the third quarter valued at $73,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates during the second quarter valued at $111,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates during the second quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 100.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

