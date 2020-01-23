Manitowoc Company Inc (NYSE:MTW) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Manitowoc Company Inc (NYSE:MTW) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.83.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MTW shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised Manitowoc from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Manitowoc in a report on Monday. Citigroup lowered shares of Manitowoc from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Manitowoc in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Manitowoc by 16.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Manitowoc by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Manitowoc in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Manitowoc by 513.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Manitowoc by 1.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 436,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,770,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232 shares during the last quarter. 76.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MTW opened at $15.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.03. Manitowoc has a 1 year low of $10.49 and a 1 year high of $19.77. The company has a market cap of $578.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.41, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.28.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.20. Manitowoc had a positive return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $448.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Manitowoc will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Manitowoc Company Profile

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove brand; and a line of hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

