Manna Price Hits $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (MANNA)

Manna (CURRENCY:MANNA) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One Manna coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including FreiExchange and SouthXchange. Manna has a total market capitalization of $148,056.00 and $8.00 worth of Manna was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Manna has traded 34.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Fusion (FSN) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001754 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000241 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8,150.28 or 0.97243770 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00018353 BTC.

Manna Profile

MANNA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 12th, 2018. Manna’s total supply is 2,360,611,837 coins and its circulating supply is 569,687,607 coins. Manna’s official Twitter account is @mannacurrency. The official website for Manna is www.mannabase.com. The Reddit community for Manna is /r/Grantcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Manna Coin Trading

Manna can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and FreiExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manna directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Manna should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Manna using one of the exchanges listed above.

