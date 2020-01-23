ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.19 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) to announce sales of $5.19 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for ManpowerGroup’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.21 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.18 billion. ManpowerGroup reported sales of $5.39 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 31st.

On average, analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will report full year sales of $20.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.84 billion to $20.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $20.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.49 billion to $20.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover ManpowerGroup.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $107.00 price target on shares of ManpowerGroup and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.40.

In other ManpowerGroup news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total transaction of $231,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $528,545. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John T. Mcginnis sold 13,724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total transaction of $1,373,909.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,486 shares of company stock worth $3,434,010. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,649,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter valued at $936,000. Alpha Windward LLC increased its stake in ManpowerGroup by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 5,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in ManpowerGroup by 873.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 87,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,397,000 after buying an additional 78,788 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in ManpowerGroup by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 51,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,306,000 after buying an additional 14,192 shares during the period. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MAN opened at $96.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.61. ManpowerGroup has a 52-week low of $70.91 and a 52-week high of $100.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

