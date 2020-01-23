Maple Gold Mines (CVE:MGM) Earning Extremely Negative News Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

Press coverage about Maple Gold Mines (CVE:MGM) has trended extremely negative on Thursday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Maple Gold Mines earned a daily sentiment score of -4.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of MGM stock traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$0.09. 859,515 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,447. The firm has a market cap of $21.53 million and a P/E ratio of -8.50. Maple Gold Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$0.07 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.38, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.09.

Get Maple Gold Mines alerts:

Maple Gold Mines Company Profile

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. operates as a gold exploration company in Canada. It holds interest in the Douay gold project with 701 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of approximately 37,475 hectares located in the Casa Berardi deformation zone in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt of northern Quebec. The company was formerly known as Aurvista Gold Corporation and changed its name to Maple Gold Mines Ltd.

Recommended Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Maple Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maple Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.