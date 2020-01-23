Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) Upgraded to Outperform by Royal Bank of Canada

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) was upgraded by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a C$33.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$35.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.11% from the company’s current price.

MFI has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC cut their price target on Maple Leaf Foods from C$40.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. TD Securities cut their price target on Maple Leaf Foods from C$47.00 to C$38.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$24.00 price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

Get Maple Leaf Foods alerts:

Shares of TSE MFI traded up C$0.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$25.56. The company had a trading volume of 487,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,224. Maple Leaf Foods has a twelve month low of C$21.87 and a twelve month high of C$35.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion and a PE ratio of 46.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$25.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$28.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.07.

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$995.79 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Maple Leaf Foods will post 0.7900001 EPS for the current year.

Maple Leaf Foods Company Profile

Maple Leaf Foods Inc operates as a consumer protein company. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork, poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Maple Leaf Natural Selections, Schneiders, Schneiders Country Naturals, Mina, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Lightlife, Field Roast Grain Meat Co, and Swift.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Maple Leaf Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maple Leaf Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.