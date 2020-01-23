Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Scotiabank

Investment analysts at Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set a “sector perform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.48% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MRO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Cfra lowered shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Marathon Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Williams Capital began coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.93.

Shares of MRO opened at $12.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Marathon Oil has a 12-month low of $11.06 and a 12-month high of $18.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 2.34.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Marathon Oil’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Marathon Oil will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRO. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 101,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 149,047 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 10,597 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 316,995 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after acquiring an additional 10,941 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 277,751 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after acquiring an additional 8,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hermes Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. now owns 929,072 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,697,000 after acquiring an additional 332,614 shares in the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

