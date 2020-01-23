Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MRNS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MRNS) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.53.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MRNS shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 18th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 18th.

In related news, CEO Scott Braunstein acquired 100,000 shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.62 per share, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRNS. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 199.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 35,072 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 32.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 31,260 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 548,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 10,204 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,427,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,226,000 after purchasing an additional 229,811 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,587,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,737,000 after purchasing an additional 115,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNS opened at $2.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.75 million, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 3.12. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.77 and a 1 year high of $5.40.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02). On average, analysts forecast that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in three dose forms, including intravenous (IV), oral capsule, and oral liquid for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

