MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.30 Per Share

Brokerages expect MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) to post earnings per share of $1.30 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for MarketAxess’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.28. MarketAxess reported earnings of $1.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MarketAxess will report full-year earnings of $5.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.36 to $5.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.79 to $6.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover MarketAxess.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.17. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 30.89% and a net margin of 40.58%. The company had revenue of $131.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

MKTX has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on MarketAxess from $382.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on MarketAxess in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on MarketAxess from $375.00 to $372.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $343.00 price objective on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $329.00.

NASDAQ:MKTX traded down $3.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $367.28. The company had a trading volume of 274,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,059. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $373.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $364.74. The company has a current ratio of 9.47, a quick ratio of 9.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. MarketAxess has a 1 year low of $207.15 and a 1 year high of $421.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.43 and a beta of 0.17.

In other news, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.73, for a total transaction of $871,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,157 shares in the company, valued at $15,398,870.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.66, for a total value of $1,394,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,193,819.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,237,665 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in MarketAxess by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in MarketAxess by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in MarketAxess by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in MarketAxess by 277.8% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in MarketAxess by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

