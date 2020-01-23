Marlin Business Services (MRLN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, January 30th. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). Marlin Business Services had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 17.19%. The business had revenue of $35.38 million during the quarter.

Get Marlin Business Services alerts:

NASDAQ:MRLN opened at $21.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.79. Marlin Business Services has a twelve month low of $17.51 and a twelve month high of $25.44. The company has a market capitalization of $259.86 million, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.91.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Marlin Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

About Marlin Business Services

Marlin Business Services Corp. provides credit products and services to small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company's products and services include loans and leases for the acquisition of commercial equipment and working capital loans. It offers lease finance to approximately 100 categories of equipment.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Marlin Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marlin Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.