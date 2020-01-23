Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. decreased its position in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Marriott International by 87.5% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Marriott International by 50.5% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 60.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider William P. Brown sold 3,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.26, for a total transaction of $519,718.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,814 shares in the company, valued at $391,877.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Argiris Kyriakidis sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.21, for a total transaction of $147,631.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,893,434.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,262 shares of company stock worth $17,192,942. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAR traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $144.96. 1,863,062 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,474,491. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.63, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.20 billion, a PE ratio of 37.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.05. Marriott International Inc has a 52-week low of $107.40 and a 52-week high of $153.39.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 134.91% and a net margin of 6.28%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Marriott International Inc will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.92%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MAR. Nomura raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James cut shares of Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $123.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.33.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

