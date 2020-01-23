Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $217.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.90 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS.

MRTN stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.98. The company had a trading volume of 249,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,240. Marten Transport has a 1-year low of $16.42 and a 1-year high of $22.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 1.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is currently 12.00%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

