Masari (MSR) Market Capitalization Achieves $197,048.00

Masari (CURRENCY:MSR) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. One Masari coin can now be purchased for about $0.0170 or 0.00000203 BTC on popular exchanges including TradeOgre, Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange and SouthXchange. Masari has a market cap of $197,048.00 and approximately $432.00 worth of Masari was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Masari has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dero (DERO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004948 BTC.

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Dinastycoin (DCY) traded 44.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000243 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Masari Profile

Masari (MSR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on September 7th, 2017. Masari’s total supply is 11,620,433 coins. The Reddit community for Masari is /r/masari and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Masari’s official Twitter account is @masaricurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Masari’s official website is getmasari.org. The official message board for Masari is forum.getmasari.org.

Masari Coin Trading

Masari can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Masari directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Masari should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Masari using one of the exchanges listed above.

