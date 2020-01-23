Masco (NYSE:MAS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Loop Capital

Equities researchers at Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Masco (NYSE:MAS) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Masco in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Masco in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.88.

Shares of NYSE MAS traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.41. 2,372,334 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,831,083. Masco has a 1 year low of $30.48 and a 1 year high of $49.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.62 and a 200 day moving average of $43.48.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Masco had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 1,500.49%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Masco will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jai Shah sold 73,118 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total transaction of $3,336,374.34. Also, Director Marie A. Ffolkes sold 1,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total value of $90,452.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,410.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 414,586 shares of company stock worth $19,382,496 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Masco in the third quarter worth $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Masco in the third quarter worth $42,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Masco by 88.4% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,198 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Masco by 1,817.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,783 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in Masco by 18.6% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

