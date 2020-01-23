Master Contract Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $421,466.00 (MCT)

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. Master Contract Token has a total market cap of $421,466.00 and approximately $101,888.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Master Contract Token has traded 16.2% lower against the dollar. One Master Contract Token token can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges including Switcheo Network and Hotbit.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $161.12 or 0.01931968 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00099583 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012001 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004122 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004525 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Master Contract Token Token Profile

Master Contract Token (CRYPTO:MCT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 18th, 2017. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 tokens. The official website for Master Contract Token is splyse.tech/#projects. The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token.

Buying and Selling Master Contract Token

Master Contract Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Switcheo Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Master Contract Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Master Contract Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

