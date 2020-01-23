Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Price Target Raised to $360.00 at Morgan Stanley

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $338.00 to $360.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.20% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $317.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $317.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $338.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.21.

MA stock traded down $0.57 on Thursday, hitting $323.74. The company had a trading volume of 261,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,867,782. Mastercard has a 12-month low of $196.60 and a 12-month high of $326.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $302.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $282.92. The stock has a market cap of $324.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.03.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.50% and a return on equity of 146.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Mastercard will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.84, for a total value of $12,479,498.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,717,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,178,686,846.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 28,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.16, for a total transaction of $8,619,416.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,215 shares in the company, valued at $13,057,844.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 226,295 shares of company stock worth $68,629,486. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Mastercard by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 135,337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Bank boosted its position in Mastercard by 96.3% in the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.40% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

