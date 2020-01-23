MASTERNET Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $227.00 (MASH)

MASTERNET (CURRENCY:MASH) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. MASTERNET has a total market capitalization of $7,709.00 and $227.00 worth of MASTERNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MASTERNET token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including STEX and Livecoin. In the last seven days, MASTERNET has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $260.50 or 0.03093243 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011877 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00203518 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000695 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00029362 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00126076 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About MASTERNET

MASTERNET’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,686,740 tokens. MASTERNET’s official Twitter account is @MasternetMASH. MASTERNET’s official website is akasicglobal.io. The Reddit community for MASTERNET is /r/MasternetMASH and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling MASTERNET

MASTERNET can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASTERNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MASTERNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MASTERNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

