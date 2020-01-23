Matchpool Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $477.00 (GUP)

Matchpool (CURRENCY:GUP) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. One Matchpool token can currently be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Liqui, Bittrex and Upbit. Over the last seven days, Matchpool has traded up 15.9% against the U.S. dollar. Matchpool has a total market capitalization of $145,373.00 and approximately $477.00 worth of Matchpool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012018 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $249.16 or 0.02995754 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00200246 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000692 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00029045 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00124467 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Matchpool Token Profile

Matchpool’s genesis date was January 14th, 2017. Matchpool’s total supply is 98,855,150 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Matchpool is community.matchpool.com. Matchpool’s official Twitter account is @matchpool and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Matchpool is matchpool.co. The Reddit community for Matchpool is /r/Matchpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Matchpool Token Trading

Matchpool can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Gatecoin, Liqui, HitBTC and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matchpool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Matchpool should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Matchpool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

