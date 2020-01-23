Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on MTNB. Aegis initiated coverage on Matinas BioPharma in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price target for the company. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a report on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.58.

Shares of MTNB traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,498,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,951,487. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.68. Matinas BioPharma has a 1-year low of $0.58 and a 1-year high of $2.49.

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03).

In other news, CFO Keith A. Kucinski acquired 94,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.19 per share, with a total value of $112,455.00. Also, Director Patrick G. Lepore acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.15 per share, with a total value of $115,000.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 297.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 103,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 77,274 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 175.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 154,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 98,501 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Matinas BioPharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 30.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 236,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 54,852 shares during the last quarter.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various product candidates. The company enables the delivery of life-changing medicines using its lipid nano-crystal (LNC) platform technology. Its LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nano-crystals which can encapsulate small molecules, oligonucleotides, vaccines, peptides, proteins and other medicines potentially making them safer, more tolerable, less toxic, and orally bioavailable.

