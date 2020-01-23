Matrix AI Network (MAN) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $319,189.00

Matrix AI Network (CURRENCY:MAN) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. During the last week, Matrix AI Network has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar. Matrix AI Network has a total market cap of $5.44 million and $319,189.00 worth of Matrix AI Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Matrix AI Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0271 or 0.00000323 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, HADAX, Gate.io and Kucoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.29 or 0.00660219 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010719 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000969 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00008180 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00032847 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Matrix AI Network Token Profile

Matrix AI Network (MAN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2017. Matrix AI Network’s total supply is 634,219,372 tokens and its circulating supply is 201,071,357 tokens. Matrix AI Network’s official Twitter account is @peoplecoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here. Matrix AI Network’s official website is www.matrix.io. The Reddit community for Matrix AI Network is /r/MatrixAINetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Matrix AI Network

Matrix AI Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Gate.io, Ethfinex, HitBTC, LBank, CoinEgg, DDEX, Kucoin and HADAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matrix AI Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Matrix AI Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Matrix AI Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

