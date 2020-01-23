Matthews International (MATW) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect Matthews International to post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $392.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.59 million. Matthews International had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 12.82%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Matthews International to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Matthews International stock opened at $39.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.77 and a beta of 1.21. Matthews International has a fifty-two week low of $28.57 and a fifty-two week high of $46.72.

Several research firms have weighed in on MATW. Zacks Investment Research cut Matthews International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub cut Matthews International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Matthews International from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Matthews International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

Matthews International Company Profile

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial products worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment provides brand development and graphic design services, such as visual intellectual properties, packaging, and content creation; brand deployment and activation services, including design and production of merchandising exhibits and shopper experiences in digital and printed media channels; and consulting services to brand owners on workflow best practices, management and technologies, printing quality, measurement, and consistency.

