Maximine Coin Market Capitalization Tops $5.04 Million (MXM)

Maximine Coin (CURRENCY:MXM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 23rd. Maximine Coin has a total market cap of $5.04 million and approximately $402.00 worth of Maximine Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Maximine Coin has traded 90.8% lower against the dollar. One Maximine Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Rfinex and CoinBene.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Maximine Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $270.65 or 0.03239873 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011973 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00203353 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000702 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00029773 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.51 or 0.00125807 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Maximine Coin

Maximine Coin’s total supply is 16,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,649,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Maximine Coin is /r/maximine and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maximine Coin’s official website is maximine.io. Maximine Coin’s official Twitter account is @maximinecoin.

Buying and Selling Maximine Coin

Maximine Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Rfinex and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maximine Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maximine Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maximine Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maximine Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maximine Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.