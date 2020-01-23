MB8 Coin (MB8) Achieves Market Cap of $2.11 Million

MB8 Coin (CURRENCY:MB8) traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. Over the last seven days, MB8 Coin has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar. One MB8 Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0132 or 0.00000158 BTC on popular exchanges including WhiteBit and CoinExchange. MB8 Coin has a market cap of $2.11 million and $7,690.00 worth of MB8 Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MB8 Coin alerts:

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00043265 BTC.

Bitcoin Rhodium (XRC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00064505 BTC.

Bitdepositary (BDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000108 BTC.

x42 Protocol (X42) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000061 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Impleum (IMPL) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000067 BTC.

MB8 Coin Coin Profile

MB8 is a coin. MB8 Coin’s total supply is 160,121,345 coins. MB8 Coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. MB8 Coin’s official website is mb8coin.io.

Buying and Selling MB8 Coin

MB8 Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: WhiteBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MB8 Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MB8 Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MB8 Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MB8 Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MB8 Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.