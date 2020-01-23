McAdam LLC Acquires 14,062 Shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI)

McAdam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,062 shares during the period. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF comprises about 1.4% of McAdam LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. McAdam LLC owned 0.20% of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF worth $5,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 130.8% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 292.9% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA TFI traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.41. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,314. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $48.16 and a twelve month high of $51.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.74.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.0883 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

