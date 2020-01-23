McAdam LLC Acquires 4,221 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

McAdam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,221 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $58.81. The stock had a trading volume of 19,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,664. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.38. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.32 and a fifty-two week high of $59.44.

