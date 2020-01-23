McAdam LLC Acquires 6,308 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

McAdam LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 258,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,308 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF makes up 2.5% of McAdam LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. McAdam LLC owned 0.26% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF worth $10,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FNDA. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1,064.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 3,734 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $769,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 60,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF alerts:

Shares of FNDA traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.10. The stock had a trading volume of 19,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,404. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $35.26 and a 52 week high of $40.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.07 and a 200 day moving average of $38.38.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.