McAdam LLC Acquires 8,974 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

McAdam LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,974 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises approximately 4.3% of McAdam LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. McAdam LLC owned 0.11% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $17,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 5,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 9,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 7,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

RSP traded down $0.50 on Thursday, reaching $117.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,036. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $96.47 and a 1 year high of $118.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.50 and its 200 day moving average is $110.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.4693 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

