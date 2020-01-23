McAdam LLC Boosts Holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

McAdam LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 557,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,457 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF makes up about 4.0% of McAdam LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. McAdam LLC owned about 0.55% of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF worth $16,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,248,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,025,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,081,000 after acquiring an additional 280,325 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 202.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 752,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,636,000 after acquiring an additional 504,331 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 624,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,102,000 after acquiring an additional 40,933 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 476,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,704,000 after acquiring an additional 24,078 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.18. 3,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,343. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.62 and its 200-day moving average is $28.43. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $25.98 and a 52 week high of $30.37.

