McAdam LLC Boosts Stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

McAdam LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 623,497 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,692 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 8.0% of McAdam LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. McAdam LLC owned 0.45% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $33,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHZ. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 578,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,173,000 after buying an additional 124,149 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 90,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,858,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 260,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,046,000 after buying an additional 10,539 shares during the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 44,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after buying an additional 4,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 13,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 3,174 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHZ traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $54.03. 3,761 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 640,913. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.57. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.64 and a 52 week high of $54.38.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.1158 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.