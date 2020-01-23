McAdam LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB)

McAdam LLC increased its stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 198,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,121 shares during the quarter. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 0.9% of McAdam LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. McAdam LLC owned 0.52% of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 54.4% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 13,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5,732.3% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 14,560 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PHB traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,300. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $18.15 and a 12 month high of $19.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.06.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a $0.0622 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%.

