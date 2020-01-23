McAdam LLC Buys 21,884 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

McAdam LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 385,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,884 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF comprises 5.3% of McAdam LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. McAdam LLC owned approximately 1.28% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $22,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 9,126.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,408,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,140,000 after acquiring an additional 10,295,605 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 528,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,415,000 after acquiring an additional 10,246 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 919.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 257,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,552,000 after acquiring an additional 231,940 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 212,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,530,000 after acquiring an additional 9,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 171,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,333,000 after acquiring an additional 7,654 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF alerts:

Shares of MDYG traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $58.18. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,850. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.85. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a one year low of $48.43 and a one year high of $58.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.2068 dividend. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.