McAdam LLC Buys 4,377 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

McAdam LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,377 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up 0.7% of McAdam LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. McAdam LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Creative Planning boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,439,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $506,559,000 after acquiring an additional 231,883 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 28.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,104,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $354,212,000 after purchasing an additional 685,789 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,203,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $251,409,000 after purchasing an additional 198,328 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,129,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $128,855,000 after purchasing an additional 98,813 shares during the period. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.6% during the third quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 908,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,717,000 after purchasing an additional 94,474 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $115.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,731. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.87 and a fifty-two week high of $115.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.11.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.2173 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

